Gonzalo “Pipita” Higuaín se convirtió en padre por primera vez

Juventus, el club donde juega el delantero argentino, dio a conocer la noticia a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

Por Comentario(s) 17:04

El diciembre pasado, se dio a conocer la noticia de que Gonzalo “Pipita” Higuaín estaba esperando su primera hija junto a su novia Lara Wechsler. Finalmente, este lunes 21 de mayo, la ansiada espera terminó.

Así lo anunció al mundo el club Juventus, donde juega el delantero argentino. “Welcome to the world Alma Higuaín! Congratulations to Pipita and mom on their new daughter! (¡Bienvenida al mundo Alma Higuaín! ¡Felicitaciones al Pipita y la mamá por su hija!), publicaron en la cuenta oficial de la Vecchia Signora en Twitter.

