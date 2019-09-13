La emotiva carta de Vin Diesel a Paul Walker en su cumpleaños

En 2013, Paul Walker murió en un accidente automovilístico cuando el Porsche que manejaba su amigo y piloto Roger Rodas se estrelló a alta velocidad. Su deceso dejó un gran vacío en sus colegas y compañeros de la saga Rápido y Furioso, de hecho, el actor falleció durante la entrega del séptimo filme.

Sin embargo, nadie sufrió más la pérdida de su amigo que Vin Diesel, el compañero de aventuras de Walker en la pantalla grande. El actor, que consideraba a Paul como a un hermano, escribió esta semana una emotiva carta en conmemoración del cumpleaños de su colega, quien este jueves cumpliría 45 años.

"Mucho que contarte...tanto que compartir...Como sabés, estuvimos filmando en Escocia. Anoche organizamos una fiesta para el elenco en agradecimiento por todo su arduo trabajo. Fue uno de esos momentos que tan a menudo en el pasado estábamos juntos sonriendo y emborrachando a todos, especialmente a Justin​, ja ja", comenzó escribiendo Diesel en un posteo en Instagram.

"Las lágrimas nunca se van, pero cambian...de las de duelo a la de gracia. Solo esperamos hacerte sentir orgulloso. Hablando de eso, adiviná con el mensaje de quién me desperté: tu hija. Meadow me envía amor en este día. Wow, ella me conoce muy bien. Ella tiene tu corazón. Feliz cumpleaños... es increíble, pero de alguna manera seguís haciendo del mundo un lugar mejor", cerró el actor.