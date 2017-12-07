Se entregó la distinción "Jóvenes Promesas"

Los alumnos de las distintas instituciones distinguidos fueron: González, Jana (EP Nº1); Videla, Morena (EP Nº2); Veiga, Alexandra Katerine (EP Nº3); Celso, Enrique (EP Nº4); Bustamante, Bruno (EP Nº5), Perez, Lucía (EP Nº7); Ojeda, Valentina (EP Nº8); Bisio, Florencia (EP Nº9); Ponce, Damián (EP Nº10); Di Agostino, Lucas (EP Nº12); Reges, Javier Eduardo (EP Nº15); Avalos, Sofía (EP Nº16); Abdala, Alexander Moro (EP Nº17); Núñez, María Pilar (EP Nº18); Jaime, Daiana (EP Nº19); Bissio, Gastón (EP Nº20); Hernandez, Fiama (EP Nº21); Máximo, Luján (EP Nº22); Ferrari, Sofía (EP Nº24); Blat, Máximo Thiago (EP Nº25); Ponce, Uriana (EP Nº26); Sanabria Pamela (EP Nº29); Pata, Milagros (EP Nº30); Cialella, Agustín (EP Nº31); Miranda, Alan (EP Nº34); Orsi, Mariana (EP Nº35); Bramajo, Camila (EP Nº40); Contreras, Julieta (EP Nº41); Morresi, Francina (EP Nº45); Mosconi, Thiago (EP Nº47); Banfi, Brisa (EP Nº48); Moyano, Agustina (EP Nº49); Sosa Valentina (Colegio San José); Brícola, Milagros (Colegio San Jorge); Faustino, Thiago (Colegio San Miguel); Cairnie, Agustín (Colegio Marianista); Musso, Valentino (Colegio Santa Unión); Souto, Malena (Colegio Ntra. Sra. de Luján); Lo Cane Bassi, Pedro (Colegio Padre Respuela); Cuello, Ailén (Colegio Hogar Belgrano); Martinez, Rocío (Escuela Especial Nº501); Alonso, Bautista (Escuela Especial Nº501); Suarez, David (Escuela Especial Nº502), Cotroneo, Ezequiel (Escuela Especial Nº502); Lazarte, Joaquín (Escuela Especial Nº503); Fernandez, David (Escuela Especial Nº503).
