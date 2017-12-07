ROTARY CLUB JUNÍN SUR

Se entregó la distinción "Jóvenes Promesas"

Por Comentario(s) Junín, 08:42

Los alumnos de las distintas instituciones distinguidos fueron: González, Jana (EP Nº1); Videla, Morena (EP Nº2); Veiga, Alexandra Katerine (EP Nº3); Celso,  Enrique (EP Nº4); Bustamante, Bruno (EP Nº5), Perez, Lucía (EP Nº7); Ojeda, Valentina (EP Nº8); Bisio, Florencia (EP Nº9); Ponce, Damián (EP Nº10); Di Agostino, Lucas (EP Nº12); Reges, Javier Eduardo (EP Nº15); Avalos, Sofía (EP Nº16); Abdala, Alexander Moro (EP Nº17); Núñez, María Pilar (EP Nº18); Jaime, Daiana (EP Nº19); Bissio, Gastón (EP Nº20); Hernandez, Fiama (EP Nº21); Máximo, Luján (EP Nº22); Ferrari, Sofía (EP Nº24); Blat, Máximo Thiago (EP Nº25); Ponce, Uriana (EP Nº26); Sanabria Pamela (EP Nº29); Pata, Milagros (EP Nº30); Cialella, Agustín (EP Nº31); Miranda, Alan (EP Nº34); Orsi, Mariana (EP Nº35); Bramajo, Camila (EP Nº40); Contreras, Julieta (EP Nº41); Morresi, Francina (EP Nº45); Mosconi, Thiago (EP Nº47); Banfi, Brisa (EP Nº48); Moyano, Agustina (EP Nº49); Sosa Valentina (Colegio San José); Brícola, Milagros (Colegio San Jorge); Faustino, Thiago (Colegio San Miguel);  Cairnie, Agustín (Colegio Marianista); Musso, Valentino (Colegio Santa Unión); Souto, Malena (Colegio Ntra. Sra. de Luján); Lo Cane Bassi, Pedro (Colegio Padre Respuela); Cuello, Ailén (Colegio Hogar Belgrano); Martinez, Rocío (Escuela Especial Nº501); Alonso, Bautista (Escuela Especial Nº501); Suarez, David (Escuela Especial Nº502), Cotroneo, Ezequiel (Escuela Especial Nº502); Lazarte, Joaquín (Escuela Especial Nº503); Fernandez, David (Escuela Especial Nº503).

COMENTARIOS
Interesantes alternativas deparó el reciente encuentro del juego ciencia escolar. Pinto

Alumnos tomaron parte de un torneo de ajedrez, en El Dorado
La escritora que encabezó la Feria del Libro con alumnos y docentes de la Escuela. Pinto

Variadas actividades de docentes y alumnos de la Escuela Primaria Nº 2 de General Pinto
Formación que representa al club Junín Básquet

San Martín recuperó la localía ante Junín
Obra de construcción en el Centro de Jubilados de Fortín Tiburcio. Junín

Avanza la construcción del salón del Centro de Jubilados
Edificio de Junarsa, a ser subastado. Junín

El gremio mercantil impulsó suspensión de subasta de edificio de Junarsa
El concejal Patricio Fay participó del ciclo televisivo Reporte Especial. Junín

Patricio Fay: "Algunos números parecen inflados"