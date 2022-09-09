Murió la reina Isabel II del Reino Unido

La reina Isabel II del Reino Unido falleció a los 96 años en el Castillo de Balmoral, en Escocia.
"La Reina murió pacíficamente esta tarde en Balmoral. El Rey y la Reina consorte permanecerán esta noche en Balmoral y regresarán mañana a Londres", informó la Casa Real británica a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W
