Murió la reina Isabel II del Reino Unido

La reina Isabel II del Reino Unido falleció a los 96 años en el Castillo de Balmoral, en Escocia.

"La Reina murió pacíficamente esta tarde en Balmoral. El Rey y la Reina consorte permanecerán esta noche en Balmoral y regresarán mañana a Londres", informó la Casa Real británica a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W