Murió la reina Isabel II del Reino Unido
A LOS 96 AÑOS

Murió la reina Isabel II del Reino Unido

La histórica referente de la Casa Real británica se encontraba en el Castillo de Balmoral, en Escocia.

La reina Isabel II del Reino Unido falleció a los 96 años en el Castillo de Balmoral, en Escocia.

"La Reina murió pacíficamente esta tarde en Balmoral. El Rey y la Reina consorte permanecerán esta noche en Balmoral y regresarán mañana a Londres", informó la Casa Real británica a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

